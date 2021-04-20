The Future of Apple Podcasts

I read through the “Apple Podcasters Program Agreement” and related documentation so you don’t have to. Here’s a thread of 11 things that caught my eye that I hadn’t seen mentioned anywhere else.

☁️ For the first time ever, Apple is offering first-party podcast hosting (in addition to third-party hosting providers). You can create a show with subscriber-only benefits available only to listeners on Apple Podcasts. 🔒 For the Podcasts hosted by Apple (not RSS content), you grant them them right to implement their DRM solution. 🎧 For the Podcasts hosted by Apple (not RSS content), you can’t upload MP3s, only WAV or FLAC files. 🤓 Tangent for the pedants: Apple defines a Show as “a series of Podcast episodes” and Podcast as ”a piece of audio or audio/visual content” 🆓 If you didn’t notice the “Try Luminary Free” button in the press release, you can enable free trials and select a duration from a list of options decided by Apple. ✏️ By agreeing to the Apple Podcasters Program, you’re also authorizing Apple to create transcripts of your show that may be available in Apple Podcasts to end users. 🤖 You’re also granting the right for Apple to use your Podcast Content to train machine learning models. 🚨 This agreement covers everywhere Apple Podcasts may be available, including Android. 📢 Apple places no restrictions on including advertising in your podcasts and doesn’t want a cut of your ad sales. However, if you were to pitch a subscription tier as ”ad-free“… 💸 Just like the App Store, Apple owns the customer relationship and can choose to offer a refund if they decide you haven’t fulfilled the benefits offered in your subscription. You have to reimburse the money, but Apple retains their cut, natch. 📊 If you offer additional features (Could this include interactive features like Q&A, polls, etc?) in platforms other than Apple Podcasts, you agree to make a good faith effort to include those features in Apple Podcasts.